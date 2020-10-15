Gujarat HC premises to be closed for four days: State Covid-19 tally crosses 1.55 lakh cases; 12 more die

Reporting 1,175 new cases and 12 deaths, most fatalities in the state continue to be reported from districts with municipal corporations. (Representational)

The Gujarat High Court will close its premises for the second time during the Covid-19 pandemic from October 16 to October 19 for complete sanitisation. The Registrar General of the high court issued a circular on Wednesday saying that antigen tests will also be conducted for the lawyers and staff during that period.

The state’s cumulative Covid-19 cases crossed 1.55 lakh on Wednesday as the number of patients discharged continue to exceed that of tested positive. Testing continues to hover at around 50,000 samples a day.

Reporting 1,175 new cases and 12 deaths, most fatalities in the state continue to be reported from districts with municipal corporations.

The AMC added only two new micro containment zones while removing 10 others, with 120 areas under micro containment at present in the city, even as Wednesday saw the addition of 184 new cases.

Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot and Jamnagar though make up the greater chunk of the state’s total cases till date, if seen cumulatively, the four districts continue to report a decline in cases. Mehsana and Gandhinagar, however, continue to maintain status quo as it was two weeks ago, reporting nearly 50 cases each day.

