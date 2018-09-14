Gujarat HC: PIL seeks ban on ‘Loveratri’ produced by Salman’s kin

Aayush Sharma starrer Loveratri, produced by Salman Khan, has run into trouble. Aayush Sharma starrer Loveratri, produced by Salman Khan, has run into trouble.

A city-based outfit Friday moved the Gujarat High Court, seeking a ban on the release of the film “Loveratri”, claiming that its title and content hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

The film marks the debut of film star Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain and is set against the backdrop of Navratri.

Directed by debutant Abhiraj Minawala, the film is slated for release on October 5.

The PIL, filed by an organisation called Sanatan Foundation, urged the court to get the film’s producers to change the title and remove the content that hurts the sentiments of Hindus, as an alternative to a ban.

The PIL is expected to come up for hearing before a bench of Chief Justice R. Subhash Reddy and Justice V M Pancholi on September 19.

The petitioner has claimed that the film, produced by Salman Khan, will offend Hindus upon its release on October 5.

It claimed that the film’s title ‘Loveratri’, a spin on the Hindu festival “Navratri”, as well as some dialogues shown in the trailer were offensive.

The PIL contended that while Navratri is a pious festival, the name of the film conveys that it is all about getting “intimate”.

“If this movie is allowed to be viewed in cinemas in Gujarat, it will leave a very bad impact on youngsters and public at large,” the PIL claimed.

