Gujarat HC orders 5 lakh relief for widow of fisherman whose trawler was hijacked during 2008 attacks

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to pay Rs five lakh as compensation to the widow of a fisherman whom terrorists are presumed to have killed after hijacking the trawler “Kuber” used for the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

The Gujarat government, however, told the court that there was no contingency fund from which the compensation could be paid. The court directed the government to source the money from the Chief Minister’s fund.

The court of Justice Bhargav Karia deemed the petitioner Jashiben Bambhania as eligible for compensation under a central scheme for victims of terrorist attacks.

The court said if Jashiben had no bank account, the government should open an account in her name and deposit the money in it.

Jashiben’s husband Ramesh-bhai Bambhania, a fisherman and sailor, was aboard the Kuber when it was hijacked mid-sea by Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Ajmal Kasab and nine other accomplices to access the Mumbai coast on November 26, 2008.

When police searched the abandoned boat, they found Captain Amarsinh Solanki’s decapitated head whereas four other sailors on board, including Bambhania, were not found.

Jashiben, who hails from north Gujarat, filed a petition before the Gujarat High Court in 2016, seeking compensation as seven years had passed since her husband had gone missing, whereby he should be presumed dead according to the law.

Petitioners Jashiben and ship workers’ rights union Samudra Shramik Suraksha Sangh, had been running from post to pillar since 2008 for the compensation of Rs 5 lakh as per the government policy.

According to the advocate of petitioner Jashiben, Anand Yagnik, since the body of her husband was not found, the state government did not grant any compensation to her. She was therefore constrained to move the Gujarat High Court.

While the state government did not deny the legitimacy of the petitioners’ claim, “for one reason or another, no action is taken by the State Government to pay an amount of Rs 5 lakh to the petitioner,” they told the court.