Gujarat HC notice to AMC Commissioner, Chief Secy over contempt plea

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday issued notices to Chief Secretary and Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner on a petition citing contempt of court for “little or no compliance” with regard to the directives issued earlier over a public interest litigation (PIL) on the condition of roads and other civic facilities in the city.

The contempt application filed by Mustak Hussain Mehndi Hussain, a resident of Jamalpur, against Chief Secretary JN Singh and Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra, sought the court’s direction “to punish” the respondents and the constitution of an independent technical advisory committee of experts in the AMC to monitor road design, construction, quality, maintenance and management.

The petitioner also sought the constitution of an independent committee of “reliable persons” to submit a status report with respect to the condition of civic facilities in the city, which in compliance with the court’s earlier orders. The notices are returnable on November 28.

In May 2018, the HC disposed of a PIL by the same petitioner filed in 2017, seeking necessary and immediate directions from the HC to improve roads in AMC limits to prevent injuries, inconveniences, damage to properties and loss of lives.