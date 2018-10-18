Gujarat HC notice to state govt on fake BPL cards

“Most of them own a car, live in posh bungalows and even serve with co-operative banks,” the PIL stated. “Most of them own a car, live in posh bungalows and even serve with co-operative banks,” the PIL stated.

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday sought response from the state government on a PIL seeking probe into the “menace of fake BPL cards” in the state. The petitioner, Adam Chaki, a Congress leader from Bhuj, has claimed in the PIL that he conducted an inquiry into the list of 511 cardholders and found that 150 of them belonged to much higher income group. “Most of them own a car, live in posh bungalows and even serve with co-operative banks,” the PIL stated.

It claimed that there is a “large-scale fraud… by the fair price shop dealers in collusion with the authorities and the administration that has resulted in creation of large number of fake ration cards.” The petition has sought door-to-door survey to eliminate bogus BPL cards. It has also sought court’s intervention for preparing a fresh list of PDS beneficiaries.

