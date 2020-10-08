Gujarat: HC holds Full Court Reference in remembrance of late judges

Justice Gokani also noted how Justice Antani had earmarked corpus for children to train for cricket, especially those without the means for the same. (File)

The Gujarat High Court (HC) on Wednesday virtually held a Full Court Reference following the demise of former Acting Chief Justice Anant Dave on October 5 and former HC Judge HB Antani who had passed away on August 24.

Justice JB Pardiwala noted that Justice Dave was an avid reader of world history and civilisations and loved travelling. It was his wish to visit places such as Jerusalem, Bethlehem and Nazareth after retirement, but “unfortunately these wishes have been left unrealised,” Justice Pardiwala conveyed in a note read by the Chief Justice Vikram Nath.

Advocate General Kamal Trivedi hailed Justice Dave’s judgments in the “criminal case of Godhra carnage, land acquisition matter for bullet train, matter related to metro rail, anti dumping matter in the case of Jindal Saw limited…” as among some of the judgments which were “landmarks in themselves”.

Chief Justice Vikram Nath remembered how during Justice Antani’s tenure, over 8,000 matters were disposed of. Justice Sonia Gokani remembered Justice Antani’s “toughness and commitment to the cause of justice…which was apparent from his stringent approach as a trial court judge in dealing with gangsters of Radhika Gymkhana murder case.” The Radhika Gymkhana shootout was led by deceased gangster Abdul Latif Sheikh, against rival gangster Hansraj Trivedi. Trivedi and eight others were killed in the shootout.

Justice Gokani also noted how Justice Antani had earmarked corpus for children to train for cricket, especially those without the means for the same. Justice Antani had also adjudicated over high profile cases like the 2002 tiffin blasts and the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case.

