Gujarat HC hearing on, Ahmedabad police issue Rath Yatra route

The Gujarat High Court, which refused to modify its June 20 order staying the Rath Yatra procession in Ahmedabad and elsewhere in Gujarat, heard multiple applications seeking to allow the procession with due restrictions until late Monday evening.

Even as the hearing was on, the office of Joint Commissioner (Traffic) of Ahmedabad police commissionerate put out a route plan, indicating that the 143rd Rath Yatra would be conducted as scheduled on Tuesday.

In a statement released late Monday, Joint CP, Ahmedabad City (Traffic), J R Mothaliya mentioned the Rath Yatra route from Jamalpur Darwaza. The return journey, according to the statement, will follow a different route via Prem Darwaza and will end at Jamalpur Darwaza in the evening.

The Hindu Yuva Vahini had moved an application seeking a yatra of three chariots along a shorter route. Another petition moved by the state seeking a modification in the HC’s earlier order was pending a verdict well past midnight.

On Monday evening, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, along with wife Anjali and MoS Pradeepsinh Jadeja, went to Jagannath temple at Jamalpur and announced his government, would move an application before HC to conduct the yatra with whatever restrictions.

Another application was moved before the bench, seeking a modification to the order, which was awaiting a decision as of midnight.

The NGO had sought that the absolute stay on procession be modified, so as to allow for three chariots to be taken out. The bench headed by Chief Justice Vikram Nath refused to entertain the application and disposed it.

