Gujarat HC grants bail to key accused in Una flogging

A verdict from the Veraval trial court remains, despite the speedy trial that the case was supposed to undergo.

The Gujarat High Court on October 21 granted regular bail to Nagjibhai Dayabhai Vaniya, one of the main accused persons in the 2016 Una Dalit flogging case. The ruling was primarily on grounds of parity—nearly 28 other co-accused are already out on bail—as well as considering the fact that he had undergone the sentence which could be imposed upon him.

A group of purported cow vigilantes had allegedly assaulted Balu Sarvaiya, his wife Kunvar, sons Vashram and Ramesh, nephews Ashok and Bechar as well as relative Devshi Babariya on July 11, 2016 over the skinning a the carcass of a cow in Mota Samadhiyala village. The Dalit family was publicly flogged in Una town before being abandoned near the Una police station. The Gujarat CID team had arrested more than 40 persons, including four police officers.

While an earlier application by accused Vaniya seeking regular bail had been rejected by an Una court in December 2016, the rejection had been appealed at the high court, which was granted this week by Justice Paresh Upadhyay. Vaniya was among the six named in the FIR.

