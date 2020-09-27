Gujarat HC fines petitioner for spitting during virtual proceedings

The judge also warned the applicant that if he fails to pay up by then, his matter shall not be taken up for hearing on the next date. (File)

Irked by a petitioner’s behaviour of spitting during virtual court proceedings, the Gujarat High Court (HC) imposed a penalty of Rs 500 and refused to hear the applicant until he paid up.

On September 23, when Justice AS Supehia took up a matter pertaining to the quashing of a complaint moved by four accused persons, in an FIR registered at Jesar police station in Bhavnagar, one of the applicants — Ajit Gohil — appeared to be “spitting openly” before the court on video conferencing.

Irate by the conduct, the judge refused to hear the matter any further on that day. Justice Supehia also directed the accused Gohil to deposit a cost of Rs 500 before the court registry on or before October 7, the next date of hearing. The judge also warned the applicant that if he fails to pay up by then, his matter shall not be taken up for hearing on the next date.

The FIR sought to be quashed accused the four of physically and verbally abusing a man hailing from Juna Padar village in Jesar.

On September 24, Justice Supehia had also penalised an advocate for Rs 10,000 after the advocate was caught smoking in his car during an ongoing virtual proceedings.

