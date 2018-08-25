Gujarat HC asks DGP to take decision on permission to hold march for ‘missing man’

Ashiya’s lawyers, however, refused to share details of the case.(File) Ashiya’s lawyers, however, refused to share details of the case.(File)

The Gujarat High Court on Friday directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to take a decision “as expeditiously as possible” on granting permission to hold a march for seeking the whereabouts of a man, said to be missing, from August 26 to August 31 covering four districts from Ahmedabad to Bhuj.

The march, “Majid Khoj Yatra”, has been planned by a group of activists in order to pressurise the authorities to find Majid Theba, a 27-year-old resident of Bhuj. Majid is said to have been missing since July 19.

The activists had moved a petition in the High Court, through lawyer K R Koshti, seeking police permission for the same and expressed their desire to take out the march in 20 cars and two mini-trucks covering four districts.

Meanwhile, Majid’s wife Ashiya has filed a habeas corpus petition in the High Court seeking the whereabouts of her husband.

Ashiya has alleged that Majid was beaten up by the police at their house on July 19 after which he went missing. Her lawyers, however, refused to share details of the case.

Koshti claimed that on July 19 “some policemen had come to Majid’s house and beat up both husband and wife.

Majid’s wife is pregnant and sustained injuries. She was admitted to the civil hospital but was forced to be discharged by the police.”

On Friday, Justice Bela Trivedi passed an order stating, “Without expressing any opinion on merits of the petition, it is directed that the respondent authority shall take decision on the said application of the petitioner as expeditiously as possible.”

The order said, “The only prayer made in the present petition is to direct the respondent authority to decide the application dated 16.08.2018 made by the petitioner for seeking permission to hold yatra/march from Ahmedabad to Bhuj between 26.08.2018 to 31.08.2018.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Kutch (west) Superintendent of Police M S Bharada said, “A woman had filed a complaint against Majid accusing him of threatening her. A police team had then gone to his house on July 19. So far he is absconding.”

“A warrant is pending against him. At least 10 cases are registered against him including murder, prohibition and honey trap,” Bharada added.

