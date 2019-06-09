Gujarat HC advocates’ outfit calls special meet

The president of Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association on Saturday convened an “extraordinary general meeting” on Monday to discuss the non-appointment of Justice A A Kureshi, the current seniormost judge from the parent High Court of Gujarat, as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court despite the May 10 recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium.

This comes a day after the Union government notified appointment of Justice Ravi Shanker Jha as the acting Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

“Usually, recommendations of the Collegium are either approved or rejected within four weeks (by the government). But in the case of Justice Kureshi, the file has not been returned,” said Yatin Oza, president of the association.

H D Suthar, Registrar of the Gujarat High Court, said that an acting chief justice is a stop-gap provision. “We have not received any information regarding the rejection of his lordship’s (Justice AA Kureshi) recommendation by the SC Collegium. In case a recommendation is rejected, it is notified by a circular,” Suthar added.

In November last year, the transfer of Justice Kureshi to Bombay High Court had created a stir in Gujarat High Court, with members of the bar observing a strike protesting against his transfer. The advocates’ association had passed a resolution, stating that it “believes that such a transfer is unjustified and certainly has no connection with better administration of justice” and that it “impinges upon independence of judiciary”.