Gujarat HC grants activists Teesta Setalvad, Javed Anand relief from arrest in embezzlement case

The Gujarat High Court Friday allowed anticipatory bail pleas of Mumbai-based activists Teesta Setalvad and her husband Javed Anand who are facing arrests in connection with the alleged Rs 1.4 crore fund embezzlement case.

Granting relief to Setalvad and Anand, Justice J B Pardiwala directed the couple to cooperate with the investigation and appear before probe agency as and when required. He said that in case of any default, the state can file for their bail cancellation.

“I am giving the applicants (Setalvad and Anand) last chance despite all odds. I reserve the right of the state to summon them whenever required. And, the state can seek remand if custodial interrogation is required,” Justice Pardiwala said in the court. He ordered the couple to remain present before the investigating agency on February 11.

However, senior advocate appearing for Setalvad, Mihir Thakor informed the court that due to family issues they would be able to present themselves on February 15. Justice Pardiwala granted the time.

The Ahmedabad crime branch had registered FIR last year based on a written complaint lodged by Raes Khan Pathan who once worked closely with Setalvad while assisting her with 2002 post-Godhra riots survivors.

Pathan has alleged that the couple misused the money granted to their NGO Sabrang Trust by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development between 2010 and 2013 for educational purposes. He has claimed that the money was used for “personal and political cause”. It has also been alleged that money was spent on witnesses in 2002 riots cases to make false depositions.

The HRD ministry had granted Rs 1.4 crore between 2010 and 2013 to the NGO for a scheme under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan. Setalvad is facing several other criminal cases.