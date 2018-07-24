Gujarat growth momentum depends on uncertainties like GST: Finance panel

The 15th Finance Commission on Monday said that continuation of the state’s growth momentum depends on “some exogenous uncertainties” such as GST. The 15th Finance Commission on Monday said that continuation of the state’s growth momentum depends on “some exogenous uncertainties” such as GST.

Even as it underlined Gujarat’s “impressive” growth and said it is worthy of emulation by other states, the 15th Finance Commission on Monday said that continuation of the state’s growth momentum depends on “some exogenous uncertainties” such as GST. Commission chairman N K Singh highlighted this as the “foremost challenge” faced by Gujarat.

The 15th Finance Commission also pulled up the state’s finance commission, saying it needs to be more orderly and “conform” to Article 283 of the Constitution.

Gujarat’s memorandum before the panel stated that it needs to be compensated for estimated loss of Rs 9,864 crore due to “prohibition”. Singh said, “This is a policy-related matter and the suggestions made will be thought about.” He said Bihar also faces a similar loss in revenue.

“The commission is greatly impressed by continued growth rate that Gujarat has exhibited. It is well above the national averages in terms of per capita income and every other growth parameters and other development indicators. We were impressed by the continued lead Gujarat is giving to the rest of the country on how to make progress and how to expand on opportunities it has,” Singh said. The state has been growing at 12 per cent for the last 10 years, he pointed out.

“With regard to the current assessment, Gujarat has made enormous strides. Continuation of this growth momentum is dependent on some exogenous uncertainties, particularly on GST, as they go forward, while maintaining the key macro-economic stability and parameters in a manner which I think will be a good example for states to follow,” Singh said.

Singh said: “Once this 14 per cent guarantee by the Central government tapers off — it will not cover the entire period of 15h Finance Commission’s awards — they will be nowhere for the balance part in the 14 per cent range and they will face a challenge…. The projections which we seem to have received is that while 14 per cent is guaranteed for a particular period, going beyond that the growth numbers do not suggest that this 14 per cent is likely to be sustained. Therefore this is something that needs to be considered further.”

