Gujarat: GRD jawan booked for ‘spreading COVID-19 rumours’ to skip duty

The Narmada district police on Monday booked a Gram Rakshak Dal (GRD) jawan attached with the Rajpipla police station for allegedly spreading COVID-19 rumours to skip duty. GRD jawans are police assistants recruited by rural police.

The accused Alpesh Vasava, attached with the Rajpipla police station for the past three months, allegedly refused to report for duty on March 21 saying if he contracts the virus no one would take responsibility.

According to the police, from March 19 to March 31, Narmada police, homeguards and GRDs have been deployed for round-the-clock duty in three shifts to ensure and monitor the implementation of self quarantine by people who came from abroad. Till date, five people who came from the US, Germany, Poland and Dubai have been quarantined at home and the Government Ayurvedic College.

Police said Vasava was also allegedly urging other police personnel and GRD jawans to stay indoors and not report to duty because staying outdoors would make them easily contract the virus. Following this, a case was registered at the Rajpipla police station and Vasava was booked under IPC sections 505 (Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report). He is yet to be arrested.

“He has been spreading rumours and asking jawans to skip duty. He was telling everyone that they will contract the virus if they report for their duties and was creating a sense of fear among them. We have been taking precautions and masks have been provided to all the policemen. He has been on the run after the complaint was registered,” said investigating officer, MB Vasava.

