Gujarat: GR reducing grade pay of primary teachers cancelled

The GR was affecting the pay grade of 65,000 primary teachers who were recruited after 2010 directly as their pay grade was reduced from Rs 4,200 to Rs 2,800. (Representational)

The state government Wednesday announced cancellation of the Government Resolution (GR) that stipulated to give Rs 2,800 grade pay to primary school teachers instead of the first grade pay of Rs 4,200. The decision comes a day after the Gujarat State Primary Teachers Association declared a statewide protest against the state government’s delay in a decision on Rs 4,200 grade pay for primary teachers.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel along with Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Minister of State for education Vibhavari Dave announced that after extensive discussions, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had taken a decision to cancel the GR of June 25, 2019 in favour of teachers.

The GR was affecting the pay grade of 65,000 primary teachers who were recruited after 2010 directly as their pay grade was reduced from Rs 4,200 to Rs 2,800.

While the Prathmik Shaishik Mahasangh-Gujarat had already started their protest from Tuesday, the Gujarat State Primary Teachers Association on Tuesday had given a call for a state-wide protest starting from December 14 where all teachers would symbolically protest by wearing black ribbons on December 14 and 15 followed by 50 teachers in every district sitting on a dharna on December 16-18 who then will gather at Gandhinagar’s Chanakya Bhawan in Sector 13 on December 19.

The protests by government teachers whose salary structures were hugely affected with the implementation of this GR gained momentum, especially on social media in July.

After state primary teachers associations and other state education associations submitted several representations over nearly last one year, the state government on July 17 declared to suspend its Government Resolution (GR) issued on June 25, 2019 but a decision on its cancellation was still awaited.

Digvijaysinh Jadeja, president of Gujarat Primary Teachers Association, said, “After the meeting with the state government today, the cancellation order was declared. The persistent drive for over a year for over 65,000 teachers has finally been successful. We were told that the revised GR would be issued within a week.”

The Chief Minister has also instructed the education department in consultation with the finance and general administration departments to complete the necessary legal-administrative procedures for the speedy implementation of this decision, added the Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd