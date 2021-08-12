Gujarat Govt’s 5-year celebrations: ‘Over 48 lakh people got benefits worth Rs 5,065 cr’

In the programmes held between August 1 and 9 on the occasion of completion of five years of Vijay Rupani government in office, around 48.56 lakh beneficiaries were provided various benefits worth Rs 5065 crore, said an official release Wednesday.

To celebrate its five years in office, Vijay Rupani government had held a nine day celebration in which various programmes were held across the state to provide benefits of various government schemes to the people. The programmes were based on various themes and sectors like education, revenue, social justice, food and civil supplies, women’s empowerment, farmers’ welfare, employment, health, urban well-being and tribal development.

Quoting Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, the official release also said that in 33 districts of Gujarat, projects worth Rs 13,000 crore were either dedicated or their foundation stones laid through 16,048 programmes across the state.

Two of the programmes during these nine days were virtually attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Unon Home Minister Amit Shah.