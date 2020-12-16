Gujarat govt transfers probe to Justice Mehta panel

On December 9, the apex court agreed to entrust the inquiry into the Shrey hospital fire to Justice Mehta commission.

The state government has wound up the Justice (retired) K A Puj Commission that was probing into the August 6 Shrey Hospital fire incident in Ahmedabad and handed over the investigation to Justice (retired) D A Mehta Commission, which is inquiring into the November 27 blaze at Rajkot’s Uday Shivanand Hospital.

A decision to hand over the probe to the Justice Mehta panel was taken after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta made a suggestion before the Supreme Court during a recent hearing on the fire incidents in the state. On December 9, the apex court agreed to entrust the inquiry into the Shrey hospital fire to Justice Mehta commission.

Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja confirmed the development on Tuesday. He added the government has taken the decision following the direction of the Supreme Court.

Both Shrey and Uday Shivanand hospitals were designated for Covid-19 treatment. On August 6, eight patients were killed after a fire broke out in Shrey Hospital. Meanwhile, five patients were killed in the November 27 fire at Uday Shivanand Hospital.

