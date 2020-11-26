Gujarat: Govt to release 980 cusec Narmada water in Kharicut, Fatewadi canals

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel

To help farmers of Ahmedabad district in bumper production of Rabi crops, Gujarat government has decided to release 980 cusec water into Fatewadi canal and Kharicut canal with immediate effect to cater to areas of Daskroi, Bavla, Sanand, Dholka, Viramgam, Bareja and Matar tehsils.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel announced the decision on Wednesday while adding that the release of Narmada water in the two canals will continue till March 15. The move is expected to provide irrigation water to close to 28,000 hectare land in the seven tehsils.

Addressing a press conference, Patel said that with very good monsoon this year and overflowing of the Sardar Sarovar Dam, the state government has been releasing more water into the Saurashtra branch canal and Kutch branch canal than in the last year to help Rabi crops.

On the same lines, he added, following a demand from MLAs of Ahmedabad district, state government has decided to release water from Narmada canal into the Fatewadi and Kharicut canals for irrigation of Rabi crops.

The deputy chief minister also said that Narmada water will also be given, on demand, to fill up around 600 ponds in North Gujarat through the Sujalam Suflam pipeline.

