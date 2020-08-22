Gujarat: Govt to regularise illegal drinking water connections in urban areas

These bodies have been instructed about the government’s decision to regularise illegal water connections. (Representational)

Under the “Nal se Jal” scheme of the Centre, the Gujarat government has decided to regularise illegal water connections for drinking water meant for independent residential households in urban areas, an official statement said on Saturday. The government also said that it would provide tap water connections to slums.

The regularisation will be done after collecting a fee of Rs 500 each for connections in municipal corporations and other towns till December 2020. The government has also decided to provide tap water connections to slums in major cities and towns of the state.

Gujarat Chief Minister had reviewed the work of “Jal se Nal” scheme by holding a video conference with the heads of urban local bodies.

In June, The Indian Express had reported that the Union Jal Shakti ministry had pulled up Gujarat and pointed out that its proposal to cover only 5.84 percent of the 10.62 lakh Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe households in the state with tap water connections displayed “apathy of the state towards weaker sections.”

A week ago, Rupani had claimed that all rural households will be provided with tap water by 2022 under the Centre’s Jal Jeevan mission. The government further stated that out of the 93 lakh rural households in Gujarat, 68.63 lakh already have tap water connectivity. The government will provide an additional 11.15 lakh households with tap water this fiscal year.

