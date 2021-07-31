Gujarat govt to pay 3 months’ DA arrears to employees

The Gujarat government on Friday declared to pay three months’ arrears of dearness allowance (DA) to its more than 9.61 lakh employees and pensioners in the salary of August.

An official release said that payment of the arrears will cost the state ex-chequer of around Rs 464 crore.

Quoting Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who is also holding the Finance portfolio, the release said that the government had earlier declared to give 5% DA to its employees and pensioners from July 1, 2019.

The said DA is being given to the employees/pensioners along with the salaries from January 2020.

The government had also declared to pay the difference amount of DA for six months – from July 2019 to December 2019. And initially it had paid the difference amount for three months from July 2019 to September 2019.

The government was to pay the arrears for three months from October 2019 to December 2019 to the employees/pensioners. And the arrears of these three months will be paid to the employees/pensioners along with the salary of August.