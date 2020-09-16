Gujarat govt to launch projects worth Rs 1600 cr to mark PM’s birthday

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his deputy Nitin Patel will participate in the e-launch of these projects from Gandhinagar. (File)

The Gujarat government will launch five different projects involving Rs 1,600 crore on Thursday to mark On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 70th birthday.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his deputy Nitin Patel will participate in the e-launch of these projects from Gandhinagar, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to join through a video-conference from Delhi, stated an official release.

The event will be watched at 70 different places in 33 districts by cabinet ministers, MLAs, chairpersons of various boards and corporations of the state government.

Among the e-launches, farmers will be given financial assistance of Rs 900 per month for practising cow-based organic farming. On Thursday, Rs 1.32 crore will be disbursed to 4,900 farmers. The government plans reach out to two lakh farmers under this Rs 80-crore project where farmers are encouraged to keep cows of indigenous breeds.

Similarly, another project of supplying water to Sagbara and Dediapada in tribal-dominated Narmada district and 205 villages of Songadh taluka of Tapi district will be dedicated to the nation on PM Modi’s birthday. A third project that will increase the quantum of the round-the-clock drinking water being provided to state’s capital Gandhinagar will also be unveiled. Under the Rs 219-crore project, the daily supply of water will be increased to 16 crore litres from the existing 6.5 crore litres.

The government will also launch a Mahila Utkarsh Yojana where it plans to provide interest-free loans worth Rs 1,000 crore to women groups in both cities and rural areas for enterprenurial activities. The government will sign MoUs with private, public and cooperative banks for this purpose.

Apart from this 10 MoUs will be signed between the climate change department of the state government and various institutions like IIMA, IIT-Gandhinagar, GSRTC, Gujarat Gas, among others. The climate change department was set up by PM Modi when he was heading the state.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd