Gujarat govt to fine teachers skipping Class 10, 12 evaluation

In a first, the Gujarat government has passed a resolution to impose a fine ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 25,000 on teachers not turning up for evaluation process for Class 10 and Class 12 exam papers, and their schools.

The proposal was mooted after much deliberation and approved in the examination committee of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) that framed the policy. It was later approved by the state government through the resolution, according to Vinod Rao, Seceretary Education.

Sources said that in March 2019, as many as 5,000 teachers did not turn up for evaluation of Class 10 exam papers. Similarly, nearly 5,000 to 6,000 teachers assigned for evaluation were absent for Class 12 general exam papers and another 3,000 teachers were absent for Class 12 science evaluation process.

As per the resolution, if a teacher is absent from evaluation process, he/she would be imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 that has to be submitted to the board. The GSHSEB has also divided the pe-nalty for teachers and their sch- ools based on the number of sections for Class 10 and 12 in a school.

For instance, a school with four sections have to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 per teacher, which would be doubled to Rs 10,000 for six sections and Rs 15,000 for teacher for 8 sections in a school. This would further go up to Rs 20,000 per teacher from a school with 10 sections. The highest fine is of Rs 20,000 for a teacher from a school with more than 10 sections who remains absent for the evaluation process. The school management can decide whether to collect the fine from absent teachers.

“The fine is directly proportional to the number of students in the school. Higher the number of students, higher is the fine. This is for such schools or teachers who do not accept to undertake the responsibility of the evaluation process despite their own students taking the board exams,” said a senior education official on condition of anonymity.

The state government has also laid down several conditions in case a teacher seeks exemption from the evaluation process. For instance, for exemption from the evaluation process on medical grounds, he or she has to submit a certificate from the civil surgeon. Also, the teachers who seek exemption citing their children taking Class 10 or 12 board examinations would not be exempted from now onwards.

A teacher’s resignation has to be approved by the District Education Officer (DEO) and if a teacher is assigned a work by the board or the state government during evaluation process, he/she has to submit a certificate from a valid authority.

However, exemption under a few “unusual circumstances” has been allowed in cases where the close relative defined as parents, children, husband, wife of the teacher suffering from a serious illness, pregnant teachers, teachers whose child is below one year and teachers’ own wedding.

The GSHSEB has claimed that a high number of absent teachers leads to mistakes by evaluators as they are overburdened. In 2019, over 7,500 teachers out of a total of 20,000 erred above 10 marks which increased from 6,600 in the year 2018. The latest move follows the high number of teachers erring in evaluation process in the past three years despite corrective and preventive measures taken by the board.