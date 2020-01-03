Gujarat govt to bring resolution in support of new Citizenship law

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani. (File) Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani. (File)

The Gujarat government on Thursday announced a day-long special session of the Assembly on January 10 to ratify the 126th Constitutional Amendment Bill and move a resolution in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

A proposal will be moved to ratify the 126th Constitution Amendment Bill passed by Parliament which deals with the reservation extended to the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Anglo-Indian communities, an official release quoting Minister of State for Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Pradeepsinh Jadeja stated on Thursday.

“The historic decision of the Central government to confer Indian citizenship on people of minority communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan will be supported in the Assembly. The Governor will proclaim a session of Gujarat Assembly on January 10 to (also) ratify the historic (Constitutional) amendment regarding reservation for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities,” said the official release.

The release said that both the Houses of Parliament have passed the 126th Constitutional Amendment Bill. And as per the provisions of Article 368, it said that it is mandatory that a minimum of 50 per cent of the state Assemblies ratify the amendment. Only after such ratification can the Bill be sent for Presidential assent, it said.

Jadeja said that the session will begin with an address by the Governor followed by a Motion of Thanks on the Governor’s address. It is after this that the proposals will be moved.

