Gujarat govt to bring law to protect farmers’ land

The Gujarat government is planning to bring in strict laws to keep a tab on “gundas” (goons) and safeguard the land belonging to farmers in the state, said Minister of State for Home, Pradeepsinh Jadeja while addressing the Gujarat Assembly on Thursday.

“In the coming days, the government headed by honourable Vijay Rupani will bring a strict law in this House against gundas which will make them tremble in fear (sic),” he said while responding to the claims of Opposition members about the lack of law and order in the state.

“There is a new kind of crime which is happening. Fake papers are being produced by miscreants to sell off land belonging to farmers, who later have to visit courts. In the coming days, we are bringing a strict law to ensure that no land belonging to the poor is taken away,” he added during a discussion on issues regarding the state’s Home department. He said the government will also make appropriate changes in the Gujarat Police Act, the State Reserve Police Force Act and the Gujarat Police Manual.

The Home minister added that the Gujarat police is being modernised. “In order to modernise the police force, we will be buying 9,000 body-worn cameras. These will be sported by police constables to record crimes on the spot. About a 1,000 of these body-worn cameras will have SIM cards, which will be directly connected to the control rooms,” the minister said.

The government has also bought taser guns which paralyse opponents with electricity, he said.

“Attacks will also happen through drones and so, we will be setting up an anti-drone system,” he added. He also appreciated the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the Gujarat Police for seizing drugs worth Rs 500 crore in Porbandar, Rs 175 crore in Jakhau and Rs 14 crore in Dwarka. “These drugs were being transported through here (Gujarat). However, we will not allow (for) Gujarat to be used as a transit point for dispatching drugs to the rest of the country,” he remarked.

