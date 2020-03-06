Gujarat: Govt teacher found ‘drunk’ in school, suspended

(Representational) (Representational)

THE Surat Municipal Education Board (SMEB) on Thursday suspended a municipal school teacher for allegedly coming to school in an inebriated state.

The municipal school teacher, Hemangini Solanki (38), has been teaching at school No. 126 in Rampura area in Surat for the last one year. Sources said that on January 31, while she was in a class, unable to maintain balance she fell down. Some of the students tried to lift her but could not. They then informed their parents about the incident.

The parents along with other local residents reached the school and made the teacher seat on a chair. The school supervisor, Jagruti Tavethiya, and other teachers found the teacher heavily drunk. The teacher was then taken to her home by the school staff. The school supervisor then informed the Surat Municipal Education Board Chairman Hasmukh Patel, who later ordered a probe into the incident.

The issue was also raised in the general board member meeting of SMEB by Congress member Shafi Jariwala on February 4. Talking to The Indian Express, Patel said, “After the incident she was on leave without informing us. So we have taken decision to suspend her. The probe team is still carrying out inquiry and once they submit the report, we will decide the future course of action.”

Jariwala said, “The inquiry team is taking a lot of time to file the report. Mere suspension won’t help, strict action should be taken against her.”

