Gujarat govt survey finds rise in number of schools in top grades

The education department on Monday claimed that according to its recent evaluation exercise of schools, called Gunotsav, the number of schools in top grades has dramatically increased, and consequently declined in the lower grades.

An increase in number of schools in the topmost A+ grade from 2,117 to 3,207 within a year has been recorded in Gunotsav VIII, conducted on April 6 and 7 across the state. Similarly, compared to Gunotsav VII, the number of A grade schools has increased from 17,653 to 22,436.

A considerable decline in number of schools in lower grades was also recorded by the department. In grade B, schools declined from 12,556 to 7,629. C grade schools declined to less than half —- from 1,613 to 774 and D grade from 300 to 181 schools.

These are the results following an evaluation of 33,327 government primary schools, where reading, writing and numeric skills of students from Class II to V were evaluated. Languages including Gujarati, Hindi, English, Sanskrit, mathematics, science and social science of students from Class VI to VIII were evaluated, covering a combination of 100-mark OMR question papers for each student.

Some schools were evaluated externally and the rest internally. The overall evaluation was done in 60:20:20 ratio, with 60 per cent education evaluation, 20 per cent practical applications and 20 per cent public participation and usage of available resources.

The evaluation exercise has been conducted since 2009-10 across government primary schools. From last year, teachers have also been awarded grades based on performance of their students.

As reported by The Indian Express on June 27, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, reflecting on the seriousness of issues being raked up every year during Gunotsav and Shala Praveshotsav — that a Class VI or VIII student fails to read simple sentences — not only directed undertaking of a campaign but also steps to ensure that results are achieved in education. This led to the launch of a two-month campaign from July 15 to make students capable of at least reading, writing and doing simple calculations.

All District Education Officers and District Primary Education Officers have been directed to prepare a list of all such ‘weak’ students across the state. To achieve this target, help will be sought not only from school teachers but also retired faculty members and officials of other departments. These students will be taught after school hours.

