Gujarat govt seeks Israel’s technical support to set up desalination plants

The Gujarat govt on Wednesday sought Israel’s technical assistance in setting up ten desalination plants along its 1600-km-long coast line as a part of its plan to become water-sufficient by 2050. The move came after Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who is on a six-day tour to Israel, visited the Dan Region Waste Water Treatment Plant at Shafdan.

Established in 1977 by Israel’s National Water Company, Mekorot, the plant having a capacity to treat 3.70 MLD of water is the biggest in the country. Gujarat had recently launched its waste water treatment policy under which a 100 MLD desalination plant will be set up near Jodia in Jamnagar district.

“In addition, 10 desalination plants near the coastal line are in the pipeline, for which Gujarat will seek technical assistance from Israel,” a press statement said. Israeli officials and experts made a presentation on ‘Waste Water Treatment’ before the Gujarat delegation during Rupani’s visit to the plant.

Noting that Gujarat is blessed with a very long coastal line and has a network of sewage treatment plant in various cities, Rupani said, “Now the need is to manage the resources in such a manner that Gujarat is water-sufficient for years to come, say 2050.”

The Chief Minister told Israeli officials that the state has covered almost all the municipal towns and cities with underground sewerage water system. “Gujarat is probably the only state in the country which has implemented underground water system, STP and its policy together,” he added.

During the discussion, JP Gupta, Principal Secretary, Water Supply, shared the details of water management being implemented in Gujarat. Rupani’s Israel visit aims at further strengthening cooperation in the fields of internal security, water management and agriculture between Gujarat and the Jewish state.

