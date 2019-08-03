Gujarat govt school textbook rewrites Ambedkar slogan

A group of Ambedkarites from Gujarat have submitted a letter of protest to the Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office against “tweaking” of a slogan by Dr B R Ambedkar in a Class 5 Gujarati textbook prepared by the Gujarat State Board of School Textbooks.

The group demanded the restoration of the slogan in its original form while removing the tweaked portion from it. Following this, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama called a special meeting of Education Department and the school textbooks board next week to ascertain if there is an error that is required to be corrected.

The group also gave a copy of the memorandum to the offices of Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, Social Justice & Empowerment Minister Ishvar Parmar and Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

The slogan by Ambedkar in the context — Educate, Agitate, Organise — has become synonymous with the Dalit movement in Gujarat. In Gujarati, it is popular as Shikshit Bano, Sangathhit Bano Ane Sangharsh Karo.

The activists are protesting “tweaking” of the slogan in the Class 5 textbook. A part of a chapter reads, “Babasaheb nu ek sutra ganthhe bandhva jevu chhe: Shikshit bano, Sangathhit Bano, Swavlamban j Sachi Sahay Chhe (One slogan of Babasaheb is worth remembering: Educate, organise and self-reliance is the true assistance).”

Referring to the slogan in the book, the Ambedkaraites, who submitted their letter earlier this week, said the slogan in the textbook was not by Dr Ambedkar. “The original slogan by Babasaheb (Ambedkar) is in English, ‘Educate, Agitate, Organise’. It was the motto of Bahishrut Hitkarini Sabha founded by Babasaheb in 1924. Babasaheb used this slogan in his inspirational speech addressing a meeting of All India Scheduled Castes Federation in 1945,” the letter says.

It said that the original slogan by Dr Ambedkar is world famous and people must have chanted it numerous times. “Any discretionary change in the slogan not only hurts sentiments of crores of followers of Babasaheb but will also be called distorted presentation of a historic truth,” the letter said.

“The books (of school textbook board) are vetted by experts. (But) This article… has not been vetted appropriately. The experts have not performed their duty,” it said, raising questions over the source of information behind the slogan coined in the chapter.

The Ambedkarites have also stated that historic slogans by legendary persons give inspirations to the future generations. “Such improper tampering with a slogan by Babasaheb (Ambedkar) in the textbook of Class 5 will create a false impression in the minds of children and it is not in the interest of anybody,” the letter read.

Raju Solanki, a human rights activist and literary figure from Gujarat, who led a delegation to submit the protest letter in Gandhinagar Tuesday said, “This is a very serious issue. It is a historic slogan given by Dr Ambedkar which has been tweaked in the textbook for children. We have to get it corrected.”

It is to be noted that the textbook was first published in 2014. This is for the first time that an objection has been raised against it.

Solanki said, “Somebody drew my attention to this error in the school textbook. We initiated action as soon as we came to know about it…”