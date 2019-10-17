Gujarat govt revokes decision to cancel recruitment exam, sets Nov 17 as new date

Following protests from different quarters, Gujarat government Wednesday revoked its decision to cancel the recruitment examination of the Gujarat State Subordinate Staff Selection Board for 3,771 vacancies for the posts of non-secretariat clerk and office assistant. The examination, scheduled on October 20, was cancelled last week. Now, it will be held on November 17.

Announcing the decision in the presence of Chairman of the staff selection board Asit Vora, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had met officials concerned and discussed various representations they had received. Individuals, including BJP MLAs, and organisations had petitioned the state government against the decision to cancel the examination.

Patel also announced that the government has withdrawn a notification issued by the General Administration Department, which stipulated that only graduates are eligible to appear for the exam. Now candidates who have passed Class XII are eligible. The exam was cancelled last week after the GAD notification made graduation the minimum qualification to appear for it.

Around 10.45 lakh candidates have applied to write the examination, and 3,171 centres have been readied for it.

Vora said there are no additional requirements that the candidates are expected to fulfil. Those who had applied for the October 20 exam can simply appear for it on November 17.

When it was pointed out that the date set for the exam clashes with that of another exam, Vora said they will look into it.