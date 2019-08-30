Gujarat govt reshuffles 80 IAS officers

A total of 80 IAS officers, including Additional chief secretaries, 10 district collectors and municipal commissioners were reshuffled Friday in Gujarat, which is one of the largest transfers of bureaucrats undertaken by the Vijay Rupani-government. The cities of Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara will get new municipal commissioners and Sanjay Prasad as its Commissioner for a period of two years. Prasad is a 1986 batch IAS officer.

The transfers have come ahead of elections to the local self-government bodies due next year.

The senior-most of those transferred was Punamchand Parmar (1985 batch), Additional chief secretary (ACS) Health and Family Welfare Department, who has been transferred and appointed as ACS, agriculture, farmers welfare and cooperation department in place of Sanjay Prasad.

Jayanti Ravi, Health Commissioner has been elevated and made “overall in charge” of Health and Family Welfare Department. She has been appointed as Principal secretary in this department.

Similarly, another senior IAS officer of 1986 batch and ACS General Administration Department (GAD), Sangeeta Singh, has been moved and appointed as ACS in Home Department, relieving Pankaj Kumar of the additional charge. Kamal Dayani will replace Sangeeta Singh in the GAD.

Industries Commissioner Mamta Verma, who has been heading the post for last several years, has been appointed as secretary, tourism, civil aviation, pilgrimage. Rajkot district collector Rahul Gupta has been elevated and will be the new Industries Commissioner at Gandhinagar. He will also hold the additional charge as CEO of Dholera SIR and Mandal-Becharaji SIR, which is among the big-ticket projects of the Gujarat government.

Jai Prakash Shivahare, who was the CEO of Dholera SIR and Mandal-Becharaji SIR, has been appointed as the new Health Commissioner.

JD Desai, Director of Schools in Gandhinagar, has been appointed as new Mission Director of National Health Mission after tainted officer Gaurav Dahiya was shunted out from the post a month ago.

SJ Haider, a 1991 batch IAS officer and Principal secretary Tourism, has been moved out and appointed as commissioner of rural development and Principal secretary, Panchayats, Rural Housing and Rural Development department.

Among other important transfers are those of Sanjeev Kumar, secretary (economic affairs), who has been appointed as MD of Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Limited. Kumar was already in this post as an additional charge.

Neelam Rani, an IFS officer of 2009 batch who is on deputation to Gujarat, has been appointed as MD of iNDEXTb, an important arm of the state government that organises the Vibrant Gujarat summits.

Among the municipal commissioners who have been transferred are M Thennarasan, Surat municipal commissioner who has been appointed as vice-chairman and MD of GIDC, Banchha Nidhi Pani, the Rajkot municipal commissioner, who will replace Thennarasan in Surat, and Udit Agarwal, collector of Panchmahal district, who will be the new Rajkot municipal commissioner.

MS Patel, commissioner of municipalities administration, has been appointed as new municipal commissioner of Vadodara.

Pankaj Joshi, MD of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd in Vadodara, has been appointed as Principal Secretary, Energy and Petrochemicals department. Joshi was holding an additional charge of this post. Shameena Husain, MD of Gujarat Green Revolution Company Ltd will be the new MD of GUVNL and will handle the responsibilities at GGRC as an additional charge.

JP Gupta, Principal Secretary, Narmada, Water Resources, Water Supply and Kalpsar department has been appointed as Chief Commissioner of State tax, Ahmedabad, relieving Sanjeev Kumar who has been holding the additional charge of the post. Dhananjay Dwivedi, Secretary, Science and Technology department has been appointed as secretary, in Narmada, Water Resources, water supply and Kalpsar department.

Roopwant Singh, Commissioner of Geology and mining, has been transferred and appointed as secretary, finance department (Expenditure). Milind Torwane, who held this post, has been appointed as secretary, finance department (Economic affairs).

Among the district collectors who were transferred on Friday include those of Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Morbi, Panchmahals, Aravalli, Navsari, Botad, Kutch, Porbandar and Tapi.