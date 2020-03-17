Gujarat: Govt released Rs 28 lakh to gaushalas that don’t exist, says Congress MLA

Rajput said that the two of the gaushalas in his constituency, for which financial assistance was given, do not exist at all. (File photo) Rajput said that the two of the gaushalas in his constituency, for which financial assistance was given, do not exist at all. (File photo)

Alleging a scam in Gujarat government providing financial assistance to gaushalas (cow shelters) in the state, Congress MLA from Tharad constituency, Gulabsinh Rajput, on Monday said that two of the 80 guashalas in Banaskantha district, for which the state government had paid Rs 28 lakh in the past two years, do not exist.

Rajput raised the issue in Gujarat Assembly during Question Hour, following which senior minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said that the government will get the matter investigated.

In his starred question, Rajput had sought details of the number of gaushalas in Banaskantha district and the amount they were given by the state government in the past two years till December 2019. In reply, the Minister of State for Cow Breeding Bachubhai Khabad replied that there are total 120 gaushalas in Banaskantha district and 80 of them were given financial assistance to the tune of Rs 206.32 lakh in the past two years.

In his supplementary questions, Rajput asked if the state government does any verification of the gaushalas before releasing financial assistance for them. Khabad said that the nodal officials concerned do verification of the gaushalas and only after that the amount would be released.

However, Rajput said that the two of the gaushalas in his constituency, for which financial assistance was given, do not exist at all.

The issue became a point of discussion during the Question Hour and senior Congress legislator Shailesh Parmar asked “who had siphoned off the funds meant for gaumata”.

Senior Minister for Cow Breeding, Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, said the government will get the matter investigated and necessary action will be taken against the responsible officials.

Later, while speaking to The Indian Express, Rajput said that two institutes running gaushalas – Bhagirath Education & Charitable Trust of Savarakha and Sant Shri Dayaram Charitable Trust of Ajawad in Tharad – had been given financial assistance worth Rs 16 lakh and Rs 12 lakh respectively by the Gujarat government in the past two years for various purposes like maintenance, fodder, etc.

Alleging a possible larger state-wide scam, Rajput said, “These two gaushalas are only of my Tharad constituency. There are around 250 talukas in Gujarat. There must be similar cases in other parts of Gujarat. The government is saying that the money is being released after verification by an official. I wonder if what kind of verification is being done.” Rajput added that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has also registered a case in this connection.

