Gujarat govt pulls up school panel for ‘absurd’ questions

The Gujarat government has initiated action against the examination committee of Sufalam Shala Vikas Sankul group of schools in Mansa taluka of Gandhinagar, over two controversial questions in the internal examinations of Class 9 and 12 held on Saturday.

The questions asked in Gujarati were: “What did Gandhiji do to commit suicide” and “Write a complaint to district police on the increasing menace of liquor sale and people who drink in your area” in dry Gujarat.

“We have decided to serve a notice to the Sankul. Both questions are not only absurd but also causing negative psychological impact on students,” Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama told The Indian Express.

The Sufalam Shala Vikas Sankul in Mansa taluka is a group of 33 grant-in-aid and three self-financed secondary and higher secondary schools.

It has one examination committee that sets the question paper and undertakes the evaluation process. It has nearly 3,000 students in Class 9 and 12.

However, Sankul convenor SP Patel said, “The reference to the question on Gandhiji’s thought on committing suicide is there in the Gujarat State School Textbook Board (GSSTB) curriculum textbook. Also it is there in his autobiography Satya na Prayogo. So we do not see anything wrong in this question.”

On the question on liquor sale and consumption in the dry state, Patel admitted that it was asked under the application format category.

“We have called a meeting of the examination committee tomorrow (Monday) morning where the teacher who set the question paper has also been asked to be present. We follow the rules laid down by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board in conducting examinations,” he added.

Gandhinagar District Education Officer (DEO) Bharat Vadher said, “A legal process has been initiated and the notice has been prepared. Today being Sunday, the notice will be served to the examination committee of the Sankul tomorrow.”

“One of the education inspectors has been asked to investigate the paper-setter to find out how these questions were a part of the examination. We are also inquiring if these questions are a part of the curriculum or not,” added the DEO. The report is expected to be submitted after one week.