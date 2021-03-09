Gujarat Govt paid Rs 50.54 cr to pvt hospitals for Covid care: Assembly told

He said some of the patients were given injections costing up to Rs 45,000, free-of-cost to patients occupying reserved beds in the private hospitals.(Representational)

The Gujarat government has paid over Rs 50.54 crore to private hospitals that were designated as Covid hospitals for reserving beds to treat infected patients, the state legislature was informed on Tuesday.

In the past one year, the government had reserved more than 3,200 beds in 67 hospitals in different districts of the state, as on December 31, 2020. These include isolation beds, HDU isolation, ICU isolation beds, ICU isolation beds with ventilators, the state government said in written replies to queries by various MLAs during the Question Hour.

“There was a rule for these hospitals. In such hospitals where Covid patients were being admitted, other patients were no allowed to prevent infection. The doctors treating Covid patients were also not allowed to treat other patients,” said health minister while speaking during the Question Hour on Tuesday.

He said some of the patients were given injections costing up to Rs 45,000, free-of-cost to patients occupying reserved beds in the private hospitals.

Among the figures shared of 29 districts, the highest number of beds have been reserved in Vadodara (477 beds), Anand (430 beds), Kutch (360 beds) and Bharuch (322 beds.

The state government also said that there were no private hospitals were designated as Covid hospitals in Narmada, Panchmahal, Jamnagar, Dang, Gir Somnath and Surat.

Bhavnagar district with 17 private hospitals had the highest number of designated Covid hospitals in the state.