Gujarat govt opposes Hardik Patel plea seeking stay on his conviction

The Gujarat government Tuesday opposed Congress leader Hardik Patel’s petition seeking suspension of his conviction, arguing that the evidence presented in the sessions court was sufficient to sustain his conviction.

The state government filed an affidavit to press its argument. Hardik has sought a stay on his conviction to enable him to contest the Lok Sabha elections.

Public prosecutor Mitesh Amin said, “The contention of the affidavit today is that the evidence which has been recorded in the sessions court, including proof of the petitioner being present in the mob and his identification by witnesses, is sufficient for sustaining conviction.”

The affidavit was signed by Mukeshkumar Vyas, Deputy Police Superintendent of Visnagar division, Mehsana.

Hardik was convicted in July 2018 by the Visnagar sessions court. He was sentenced to two years in prison for rioting and arson during the 2015 Patidar agitation.

Without a stay on his conviction, Hardik cannot contest the 2019 elections.