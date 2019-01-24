Gujarat: Govt officer arrested for ‘demanding `1.5 lakh bribe’

The CBI on Wednesday arrested a controller of explosive of Petroleum And Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) and a middleman for bribery. According to the CBI, the controller was paid Rs 1.5 lakh for favourable inspection of three CNG testing stations at Rajkot and Morbi.

PESO is a central government department to control and administer usage of explosives, petrol stations in the country.

Along with the officer, Anil Kumar Yadav, middleman Samrat Kapadia has also been taken into custody by the CBI.

The CBI searched the office and residence of the officer and “recovered Rs 11.5 lakh in cash”. The CBI has booked the officer, the middleman and some unidentified persons under IPC section 120 B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and sections 7, 7A and 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Sources said that the officer had allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 bribe for each inspection.

“It was further alleged that there are many active conduits who liaison with the PESO officials and get licences and favourable inspection of CNG testing stations, LPG-CNG godowns, fireworks godowns and other official acts across Gujarat,” the agency said.