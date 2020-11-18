Gujarat govt issues guidelines for re-opening of schools

The schools were earlier scheduled to be reopened from November 16. (Representational image/ file)

The state education department has fixed Monday, Wednesday and Friday for Class X and XII while Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday for Class IX and XI for re-opening of secondary and higher secondary schools from November 23.

The state government issued a Government Resolution (GR) on Wednesday outlining the conditions and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed by schools, parents and students once the schools are re-opened.

As per the SOPs issued by the Central Government, capacity building of principals, teachers, parents, students and school management committee members (SMCs) would be undertaken by Gujarat Council of Educational Research and Training (GCERT) and District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), the GR stated.

Though the schools will re-open on November 23 after Diwali vacations, attending school physically is not mandatory for students. “Those attending school will have to submit a consent letter to the school from their parents. Students who do not join physically, schools have to ensure facility of online classes for them. Students will also be encouraged to watch study programmes telecast on Vande Gujarat and DD Girnar channels,” the GR stated.

The parents in their consent letter to be submitted to the school will assure that they have gone through the entire SOPs and guarantee to follow the guidelines. Also, the sample consent letter issued by the education department, asks the parents to assure that a student will come to the school wearing a face mask, with a water bottle and breakfast and will not share these with others.

The state government on November 11 announced to re-open schools from November 23. As per the government’s directive, parents have to ensure regular monitoring of children’s health and should avoid sending them to school in case they are ill or have any specific medical condition that may make them more prone to risk.

