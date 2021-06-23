Gujarat govt ‘not bothered’ about fishermen: Minister

Gujarat Minister of State for Fisheries Parshottam Solanki on Tuesday said that the state government is “not bothered” about the fishermen community, and admitted that, although he is part of the government, “nothing much is being given” to the fishermen.

Solanki also expressed dissatisfaction over the implementation of Rs 105-crore relief package for the fishermen following cyclone Tauktae last month.

The fishermen community mainly covers three communities – Kharva, Koli and Muslim.

Solanki, a BJP MLA from Bhavnagar rural constituency, is considered as one of the top leaders of the electorally powerful Koli community in the state. Solanki told mediapersons in Gandhinagar Tuesday, “There is BJP government (in Gujarat). I am also in the BJP. (But) In BJP, nothing much is being given to fishermen. I want to tell all of you in clear words. You look at the difficulties of fishermen living in coastal areas. Nobody is bothered. Though, I am also part of the government, I can’t do much about it. It is a fact.”

Commenting on the cyclone relief package and its implementation, Solanki said, “Where is the implementation (of the relief package)? Go and ask in the coastal areas, you will come to know the reality.” He added that more relief should be given to the fishermen.

Solanki claimed that his senior minister in the state government, Jawahar Chavda, is also helpless on the issue. Solanki added that he has made representations to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani many times. “It is to be seen if what the CM does now,” he said.

Solanki also claimed that he is the only senior leader from among the fishermen community who is well aware of their plight.

Fisheries Minister Jawahar Chavda could not be reached for comments over the allegations leveled by Solanki.