Gujarat govt to implement 10 per cent quota, Rs 8 lakh income only criteria

Gujarat government on Wednesday declared the modalities related to the implementation of the 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) from among the general category in higher education and government jobs. A decision in this regard was taken by the state cabinet in its meeting held under the leadership of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

One of the most important decisions related to the implementation of the quota on the economic ground is that Gujarat has kept the upper cap of Rs 8 lakh annual family income as the only criteria to avail the reservation benefit for the candidates of open category.

Addressing a press conference, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said, “The state cabinet has finalised the modalities for implementation of the 10% EWS reservation in Gujarat and a notification in that regard will be issued soon.”

Since 2014, Gujarat has been implementing 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs. Patel said that this 33 per cent reservation for women will also be applicable to the 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections of the general category.

“We have decided only one criteria for the candidates, who are not getting any other reservation, to avail the 10% EWS reservation- Rs 8 lakh annual family income. The rest of the criteria like ownership of land plot etc. that have been kept by the Central Government will not be applicable to Gujarat. The Central Act has given the states liberty to decide the criteria to implement the 10% reservation in their respective regions,” said Patel.

The Deputy CM also said that after passing of the Act, the Central government has decided to increase 10% seats in its educational institutions. “Similarly, all educational institutions who are recognised by Gujarat government and who will implement the 10% EWS reservation, will have to compulsorily increase the number of their seats by 10%. The state government will give them financial assistance to increase those seats,” Patel added.

Patel said that the reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes is under implementation since 1950. Whereas, the OBC reservation came into force from 1978. He then added that the EWS reservation will be available to any candidate who is otherwise not getting any reservation and staying in Gujarat since 1978. “So, 1978 will be the cut off date to avail the EWS reservation,” he said.

The income certificate to avail the reservation will be provided by government officers not below the rank of Mamlatdar, Patel added.