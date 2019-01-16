Gujarat govt halts recruitment for 4,000 posts over 10% quota modalities

The recruitment process of around 4,000 government vacancies have been postponed with immediate effect following Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s announcement that the recently enacted central legislation giving 10 per cent reservation to the economically weak in general category in higher education and government jobs will be implemented from January 14. The recruitment process will start afresh after modalities under the new legislation becomes clear.

The central legislation got assent of President Ram Nath Kovind on January 12, and the next day Rupani declared that the 10 per cent quota will be implemented in Gujarat in the recruitment process for all government jobs where the actual process has not yet begun.

Shortly after that, Chairman of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) Dinesh Dasa also declared that the commission has postponed all the preliminary examinations, which were scheduled to be held on January 20 and thereafter.

As per the details available from GPSC, which does recruitment of Class 1 & 2 rank vacancies in government jobs, it had fixed various recruitment examinations till October, 2019. With the latest announcement regarding implementation of Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota from January 14, all these examinations will be rescheduled. In all, the GPSC has issued 78 advertisements for recruitment exams for around 1,300 vacancies of Class 1 & 2 ranks between January 20, 2019 and October, 2019.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Dasa said that as per the announcement made by the state government, the commission has postponed the examinations from January 20 onwards. All those examinations will now be held while implementing the 10 per cent reservation for EWS in the general category.

“The new dates for the postponed examination will be declared after we receive a notification (regarding implementation of the new Act) by General Administration Department, which is expected soon,” Dasa said.

The Gujarat Subordinate Staff Selection Board (GSSSB), another recruitment authority of the state government, has also postponed recruitment examination for around 2,400 Class III rank vacancies for different departments. Advertisements were already out for all these vacancies.

Secretary of GSSSB P D Palsana said, “Following the announcement of EWS quota implementation, we have postponed the recruitment process for around 2,400 vacancies. Majority of the vacancies are that of non-secretariat clerk (2,200). We will issue a new date for the examinations after receiving government communication regarding the new legislation.”

When asked about the modalities of the manner in which the new legislation will be implemented in Gujarat, senior Cabinet minister (Law & Justice and Legislative & Parliamentary Affairs) Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said, “So far, neither me nor the state government have received anything regarding that (from the central government). Once I get it in a day or two and study it, I can inform you.”