Gujarat Govt forms panel to probe crop insurance complaints

The government on Thursday announced to form a committee to look into the complaints of the farmers who have not received timely compensation for crop loss. Speaking to mediapersons here Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said that the committee has been set up in a year when the state has received deficient rainfall and the state government has been forced to release over 20,000 cusecs of Narmada water to save the standing Kharif crops.

“We have received complaints from several districts and talukas, that despite crops getting damaged, the insurance companies are not compensating the farmers in the state,” Patel said. “Keeping the representations of farmers in mind, the state government has formed a committee consisting of Agriculture Minister R C Faldu and others to look into the matter last week. We have begun the effort to look into the complaints of farmers,” Patel said, adding that he and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will directly supervise the committee.

Patel also said that erring insurance companies will be reported directly to the Central government.

“Shortly, we will also hold a meeting with the chairman and managing directors of big insurance companies who are providing crop loans in the state and sort this matter out. We are taking this issue strictly, as we are paying a heavy premium and it the responsibility of the companies to compensate the farmers after taking the premium. If any company is not found doing its duty, we will take strict actions,” Patel added.

Under government-sponsored crop insurance scheme —- Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) —- over 12 lakh farmers in Gujarat have been covered during the ongoing Kharif 2018 season.

Bankers say over Rs 374 crore has been collected from farmers as premium from the scheme that was first introduced in Kharif 2016.

