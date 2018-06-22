Gujarat govt creates 6 clusters for PMFBY; appoints four insurance cos for Kharif 2018

The premiums for the Kharif 2018 season will be decided district-wise as per the crop, the state government stated. The premiums for the Kharif 2018 season will be decided district-wise as per the crop, the state government stated.

In order to implement the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for the upcoming Kharif 2018 season, the state government has divided the state into six clusters and have appointed four insurance companies to farmers in their respective clusters.

Anil Ambani founded Reliance General Insurance Company Limited has been appointed for two of the six clusters. The company has been given charge of the Cluster-1 that consists of Rajkot, Tapi, Surat, Navsari, Dang and Valsad districts. It has also been appointed for Cluster-6 consisting of DevBhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Bhavnagar, Aravalli and Kheda.

Similarly, Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Ltd — a private-public sector joint venture — has been appointed for two clusters. The company will control operations in Cluster-2 consisting of Amreli, Panchmahal, Bharuch, Mehsana, Gandhinagar and Narmada. It will also operate in Cluster 5 that consists of Morbi, Banaskantha, Surendranagar, Patan and Anand districts.

Bharti Axa General Insurance Company has been appointed for Cluster-3 consisting of Jamnagar, Mahisagar, Dahod, GirSomnath, Vadodara and Chotta Udaepur, while Agriculture Insurance Company of India will be in charge of Cluster 4, comprising of Junagadh, Ahmedabad, Botad, Sabarkantha and Kutch.

The PMFBY scheme is compulsory for all the farmers including share croppers, tenant farmers growing notified crops in notified areas and availing seasonal agriculture operations loans from banks or financial institutions. The Agriculture and Cooperation department, Government of Gujarat has already issued guidelines for implementation of PMFBY for Kharif-2018 and Rabi-Summer 2018-19 seasons.

The premiums for the Kharif 2018 season will be decided district-wise as per the crop, the state government stated. Last year by the end of August 2017, over 10.67 lakh farmers and 23 lakh hectares were covered under the PMFBY. The Indian Express had reported that a premium of Rs 365 crore was collected and the sum insured was Rs 11000 crore.

