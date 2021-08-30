Gujarat govt announces Rs 3 crore reward for paddler Bhavina Patel

The Gujarat government on Sunday announced Rs 3 crore reward for paddler Bhavina Patel from Sundhiya village of Mehsana district who made history by winning silver medal at Tokyo Paralympic Games.

“Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has congratulated Bhavina Patel, daughter of Mehsana district of Gujarat, for making the country proud by her outstanding achie-vements in table tennis at the Paralympic Games,” the Chief Minister’s Office said in a note.

The note added that the CM has announced an award of Rs 3 crore to Bhavina under the state government’s Divyang Khel Prati-bha Protsahan Puraskar Yojana for making Gujarat and India proud at the global level with her sports skills. CM Rupani also congratulated Bhavina and her parents through a video call.