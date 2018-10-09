Gujarat government should resign, says UP minister

File photo of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party leader, Om Prakash Rajbhar (left), with BJP Leader Suresh Rana (right). (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) File photo of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party leader, Om Prakash Rajbhar (left), with BJP Leader Suresh Rana (right). (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), an NDA constituent in the UP government, has demanded that the government in Gujarat resign as it has failed to ensure safety of migrant labourers. SBSP has its base in eastern UP, from where a large number of migrant workers go to Gujarat for jobs.

SBSP president and Cabinet Minister in the UP government Om Prakash Rajbhar said, “There is BJP rule in Gujarat…BJP people speak about the poor…then why are they chasing them away? …if people have gone there for livelihood, this kind of behaviour with them is condemnable. If Gujarat government has failed in ensuring the safety of people, it should resign.”

Rajbhar said he had spoken to senior BJP leaders in UP and demanded to write to Gujarat the government for necessary action, but they had denied. LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan and Union minister and RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha also spoke to Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and asked him to ensure safety of migrant workers.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App