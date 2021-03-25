Gujarat government says 13,400 infants admitted to SNCUs died in 2 years

More than 12 per cent of the total 1.06 lakh infants admitted for treatment to the Special Newborn Care Units (SNCUs) of government-run hospitals in Gujarat died during the last two years,

More than 12 per cent of the total 1.06 lakh infants admitted for treatment to the Special Newborn Care Units (SNCUs) of government-run hospitals in Gujarat died during the last two years, the state legislative Assembly was informed on Wednesday.

Responding to a set of questions raised by MLAs on the same subject, Gujarat government stated that 13,496 infants died during treatment in SNCUs which translates to 18 infant deaths in a single day. The maximum deaths were reported in Ahmedabad district (3,134), followed by Vadodara (1,975 infant deaths) and Rajkot (1,834 infant deaths).



In comparison, no deaths were reported from SNCUs in Devbhoomi Dwarka, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Botad and Anand districts. The government also stated that treatment and medicines are provided free-of-cost at all SNCUs.

In order to keep a tab on the deaths at SNCUs, the government was providing adequate number of equipment needed and have been imparting special training in treating newborns to doctors and nurses manning

the SNCUs.

The government also stated that it prioritises in filling up vacancies in these units.



SNCUs are usually a seperate unit at a district hospital which is in close proximity to a labour room managed round-the-clock by trained doctors, staff nurses and support staff.