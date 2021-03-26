Gujarat Government plans to reuse 100 million litres per day waste water

The government is planning to reuse 1000 million litres per day of treated water for various purposes(representational image)

Under the “policy for reuse of treated waste water” the government is planning to reuse 1000 MLD (million litres per day” of treated water for various purposes, Jaydrathsinh Parmar, minister of state for environment (independent charge) told the Gujarat Assembly on Thursday.

“As of now, 650 MLD of treated water is reused in Surat, Ahmedabad, Kutch and Gandhinagar,” Parmar said while speaking on budgetary demands for environment and panchayats.



According to the minister treated waste water reuse policy 2018, Gujarat plans to reuse 70 percent of treated waste water by 2025 and 100 percent by 2030. As per the policy the treated waste water will be used only for non-potable uses like construction activities, irrigation, maintenance of parks and gardens, rejuvenation of water bodies, among other uses. The minister said that continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations have been set up at Maninagar, Vatva, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Ankleshwar and Vapi for monitoring the quality of air.