Gujarat Government planning to emulate Kota-style coaching centres in state says Vijay Rupani

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani told the state Legislature on Wednesday that Gujarat plans to emulate the “Kota-style” of coaching at four centres in the state(file)

In order to help more students crack competitive exams, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani told the state Legislature on Wednesday that Gujarat plans to emulate the “Kota-style” of coaching at four centres in the state.

“So far most of the students go to Kota for coaching. The Gujarat government have contacted large firms providing coaching and we have made a scheme that in four regions — Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot — special schools that will provide coaching for competitive exams will be opened,” said Rupani while referring to the city of Kota in Rajasthan which is also known as the “coaching capital of India.”

“We will give priority to students from poor families. Gujarat government will conduct a central exam and there after coaching will be provided to students from classes 8 to 12,” he told the House during the Question Hour.

He said the coaching classes —for which provisions have been made for the first time in the state budget for 2021-22 — will prepare students for competitive exams like JEE, NEET, GATE among others.

“We plan to replicate the Kota style of coaching in Gujarat,” he added. Rupani was responding to a question asked by Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar about coaching for competitive exams being provided to Scheduled Caste students in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.