Gujarat govt’s measures to prevent floods failed, says Congress’ Amit Chavda

State Congress President Amit Chavda on Sunday slammed the state government for failing to take preventive steps to control floods in the state. He was in Vadodara to visit the flood-affected areas and take stock of situations.

“I agree that the rain on July 31 was torrential, but the kind of devastating impact it had on the city and the people is worth worrying about. The current situation exemplifies that the pre-monsoon initiatives and activities of the state government and the corporation are a complete failure,” Chavda said.

He lashed out at the government and the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) for slow-paced restoration activities in the city. “I visited the affected families and even those who have lost their kins in the floods. They are very unhappy as no one has visited them yet. They are angry that everything so far is just announcements by the administration and the government but no ground work is being done in reality,” he said.

“It has been four days since the excessive rain and the VMC and the state government have not yet reached out to the affected people. In many areas, electricity is yet to be restored, drinking water is yet to be provided, but no one has even visited them. Surveys are yet to be conducted and cash doles yet to be given out. Until and unless people who have lost their income and assets are compensated, how will they move back to normalcy,” he added.

He further blamed the VMC for giving a nod to commercial projects on the bank of the Vishwamitri river. “Two years ago, the corporation gave permission to construct Agora Mall very close to the bank of the river. Within the city, the areas which make way for the flow of water are also given away for commercial projects like the Jan Mahal project close to the railway station. The natural route of the water is being hampered by such commercial constructions,” he said.

The Congress will also submit a list of ward-wise issues faced by the locals to the VMC and the state government and has also vowed to support the corporation in its restoration project.