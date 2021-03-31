‘State got no funds from Centre for 2018 drought, 2020 floods’: Gujarat government

THE GUJARAT government on Tuesday informed the Legislative Assembly that so far it has not received any financial assistance from the central government for the 2018 drought and 2020 flood in the state. The state government had sought a total assistance of Rs 10,609.78 crore for the calamities. The information was provided by the state government in the House while replying to a starred question raised by Congress MLA Bhagabhai Barad.

Barad had sought to know if how much financial assistance from Centre was sought by the Gujarat government in the last two years – as on December 31, 2020, — to deal with the situation of drought and flood in the state. Barad also asked how much financial assistance did the state receive from the Centre in last one year in that regard.

In a written reply, Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel said for the 2018 drought, the state government had sought a total financial assistance of Rs 3,370.31 crore from the central government, and for the 2020 floods, it had sought an assistance of Rs 7,239.47 crore.

Referring to the assistance sought for the drought, Patel cited a Central Government letter, dated February 20, 2019, that stated the actual receivable amount by the state government for the drought was zero, and so there was no question of allocation of fund for the same.

Patel said the state government is yet to get a reply from the central government for the financial assistance sought for the 2020 floods. In reply to another starred question by Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar, the Revenue Minister stated the state government has spent total Rs 5,996.37 crore from its Calamity Fund between April 1, 2018, and December 31, 2020, while the central government allocated Rs 2,660.75 crore during the same period. Currently, Patel added, Rs 93.94 crore was left in state government’s Calamity Fund.