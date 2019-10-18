Gujarat: Endangered Gir lion dies after snare gets trapped in neck

An Asiatic lion died allegedly after falling in a trap laid on agricultural farm in revenue area of Sarasiya range in Gir (east) forest division in Amreli district on Friday. Sources said the forest department was questioning one person in this connection.

Forest officers said a four-year-old male Asiatic lion was found dead on an agricultural farm lying between Chalala and Mithapur villages in Dhari taluka of Amreli district. The revenue area falls in Sarasiya range of Gir (east) forest division.

“The lion was apparently caught in a noose made of a clutch wire used in vehicles and then died. Prima facie, it looks somebody had laid the trap to catch some animal. We are further investigating the incident,” PG Gardi, in-charge deputy conservator of forests (DCF) of Gir (east) told The Indian Express.

The place of incident is around 17 km east of Dhari, the headquarters of Gir (east) forest division. “One person is being questioned in connection with the death of the lion,” sources in the forest department said.

Sarasiya is the range where more than two dozen Asiatic lions had died following an outbreak of canine distemper virus a year ago. Sarasiya is one the biggest ranges in Gir forest, the last natural abode of Asiatic lions. The range is a mixture of forest and agro-pastoral land.

Asiatic lions, whom the International Union for Conservation of Nation has categorised as an endangered species, have been included in Schedule-I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and thus enjoy the highest legal protection in the country. Hunting of lion can attract imprisonment up to seven years and monetary fine not less than Rs10,000. Asiatic lion population was estimated to be 523 in year 2015 and the next lion census is due in less than eight months.

Gir forest and other protected areas spread across Amreli, Junagadh, Gir Somnath and Bhavnagar districts in Saurasthra region for the last natural habitat of the big cats. The Gir National Park and Sanctuary, which also covers the Gir (east) division, is a highly protected forest area and hunting or poaching of Asiatic lions has been extremely rare since the area was declared a sanctuary in 1965. The only major poaching incident in the history of the sanctuary was recorded in year 2007. However, some Asiatic lions do get killed ocasionally after coming in contact with steel wires that farmers erect round their agricultural fields and then connect them to an electric source to prevent wild animals from raiding their standing crops. In such incidents, forest department takes action against farmers.