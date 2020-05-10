Gujarat Gas limited extends payment due date for industries

The company has also reduced the rate of interest levied on late payments from 18 per cent to 10 per cent. (Representational Photo) The company has also reduced the rate of interest levied on late payments from 18 per cent to 10 per cent. (Representational Photo)

In a relief to industries in Morbi and South Gujarat that use gas as fuel, the state-run Gujarat Gas Limited has extended the payment due dates for industrial consumers, among other measures, government officials said on Saturday.

“The industrial consumers of Gujarat Gas who had their gas bill payments due in the second half of March 2020, can now pay their dues by May 10. The bills that were due on May 10 can now be paid till June 23 in four installments,” said Ashwani Kumar, Secretary to the Chief Minister.

The industries who have not been able to use gas due to the COVID-19 lockdown have also been exempted from paying the Minimum Offtake Price levied for the months of April, May and June.

The company has also reduced the rate of interest levied on late payments from 18 per cent to 10 per cent.

